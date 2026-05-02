Holmes didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rockies, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out four.

This was far from Holmes' best outing, though the expectations weren't very high considering the disadvantage that Coors Field represents from a pitching perspective. The reality is that Holmes has been trending in the wrong direction, though, as he has just one quality start over his last four outings. During that stretch, the right-hander has a 5.95 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 15:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Mariners next week.