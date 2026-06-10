Braves' Grant Holmes: Takes no-decision in short start

Holmes did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Holmes turned in his shortest start of the season Tuesday, as the right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Miguel Vargas in the third inning before allowing another run to score in the fourth. After that run crossed the plate, Holmes loaded the bases and was lifted before he could escape the jam. While the abbreviated outing was disappointing, Holmes has done a solid job limiting damage this season, holding opponents to three or fewer runs in 12 of his 13 starts. He now owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 59:29 K:BB across 66.2 innings and is lined up to face the Mets in his next start.