Holmes allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against Boston on Saturday.

Holmes struggled with his control in the contest, throwing just 57 of 99 pitches for strikes and tying a season high with four free passes, but he mostly managed to limit the damage. The only runs against the right-hander came on a two-run blast by Jarren Duran in the third inning. Holmes finished with his second straight quality start and his third such effort in his past four outings. During that span, he's posted a 3.42 ERA along with a 23:8 K:BB across 23.2 frames. Despite the imminent return of Spencer Strider (hamstring), Holmes is set to remain in Atlanta's rotation, and his next start lines up to come at home against the Padres.