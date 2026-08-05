Braves' Grant Holmes: Tosses six scoreless innings

Holmes (7-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Holmes struck out the side in the first inning and never looked back, throwing 47 of his 72 pitches for strikes while never facing more than four batters in any inning. The six-inning outing was his first since June 3 and helped him earn his third win over his last four starts. Through 108 innings this season, Holmes owns a 3.67 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 92:46 K:BB. He's scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Yankees.