Braves' Grant Holmes: Used in long relief

Holmes allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four across four scoreless innings out of the bullpen during Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Giants.

Manager Walt Weiss indicated that Holmes would be available as a reliever this weekend if needed, and the skipper called upon the right-hander after starter Bryce Elder surrendered five runs across four innings. Holmes lasted fewer than five frames in each of his last three starts and had a 6.10 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 8:10 K:BB across 10.1 innings during those appearances, but the strong showing out of the bullpen could help him to get back on track. The 30-year-old was expected to make his usual turn through the starting rotation this week if he went unused in relief, so he should slot back into the rotation next weekend versus the Mets after the bullpen appearance.