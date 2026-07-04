Braves' Grant Holmes: Wins in return to rotation

Holmes (5-4) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts over five innings.

Holmes allowed a two-run homer in the third inning but kept the Mets off the board otherwise, throwing 56 of 82 pitches for strikes with eight whiffs. The 30-year-old has now yielded just two earned runs over his past three appearances, including one in bulk relief, and owns a 3.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 71:38 K:BB across 82.1 innings this season. It's currently unclear what his role will be in his next outing.