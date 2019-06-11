Donaldson was suspended for one game following Monday's night's altercation, but he'll appeal the ban and is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Donaldson was knicked by a pitch Monday night and it soon became clear that he wasn't happy about it, resulting in the ejection of both Joe Musgrove and Donaldson. Despite receiving a one-game suspension, Donaldson will appeal this decision, and he'll be allowed to play until the MLB makes a final ruling.