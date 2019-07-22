Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's victory over Washington.

Donaldson swatted a 432-foot home run to left field in the sixth inning, then singled in another run in the seventh. The impressive outing continued Donaldson's productive July in which he has compiled a 1.221 OPS along with eight homers and 18 runs batted in. After a pair of injury-plagued seasons, the 33-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent 2019, slashing .256/.374/.521 with 23 homers and 58 RBI in 340 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories