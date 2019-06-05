Braves' Josh Donaldson: Clubs eighth homer
Donaldson went 1-for-4 with two walks, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
It's the veteran third baseman's eighth homer of the season but his first since May 17, and Donaldson compiled a weak .233/.340/.256 slash line in 13 games between the blasts. Ender Inciarte (back) doesn't yet have a timetable for his return and only resumed baseball activities last week, but once he's back in the lineup, Donaldson's playing time could take a big hit as Austin Riley sees more action at the hot corner.
