Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The two-bagger was his first extra-base hit of the season. Donaldson's off to a sluggish start, slashing .167/.306/.200 through nine games with 10 strikeouts, but there's been no indication manager Brian Snitker is thinking about dropping the 33-year-old from the two hole in the Atlanta order, or sitting him more frequently. If Donaldson still isn't producing later in the summer, however, the organization may consider calling up top prospect Austin Riley to handle the hot corner.