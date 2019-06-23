Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Donaldson singled in the second inning before putting the Braves up 1-0 in the fourth frame with his solo shot off of Austin Voth. The veteran third baseman has now homered six times in his last nine games, going 16-for-37 (.432) with 10 RBI and six runs scored during that stretch.

