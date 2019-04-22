Braves' Josh Donaldson: Cracks two home runs
Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Indians.
Both home runs were off Shane Bieber; Donaldson took a breaking ball away to right-center in the first inning, and then pulled a high-and-tight fastball in the second. Donaldson was a bit slow to get going over the first two weeks or so, but he's been red-hot lately with 12 hits -- including four homers -- and eight walks over his last nine games. The third baseman figures to remain a big difference-maker as long as he remains healthy.
