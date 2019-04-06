Braves' Josh Donaldson: Day off Saturday
Donaldson will head to the bench for the first time this season Saturday against the Marlins.
Donaldson started at third base and batted second in each of the Braves' first seven games. He hasn't looked great over that small sample, hitting just .154 with no extra-base hits. Johan Camargo plays third base Saturday, while Ozzie Albies moves up to the second spot in the order.
