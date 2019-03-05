Donaldson is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Donaldson was originally hoping to make his spring debut Wednesday, but rain forced the veteran third baseman to push his schedule back by a day. He's now slated to play in a simulated game Wednesday, and if everything goes well, Donaldson will make his first appearance of spring Friday (the Braves have a scheduled off day Thursday).