Braves' Josh Donaldson: Delivers in first game back
Donaldson went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.
Donaldson showed no signs of rust in his return to the lineup following a three-game absence due to calf soreness. The veteran infielder poked an RBI single to right field in the third inning and added another single in the fifth frame before driving in two more runs in the seventh inning with his ninth double of the season. Friday's three-hit effort -- his second of the season -- raised Donaldson's average to .275, the highest it's been all year.
More News
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Returns to lineup•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Should be ready for weekend•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Sitting again due to calf issue•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Remains on bench•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Scratched with right calf problem•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Slugs fifth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...