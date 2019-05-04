Donaldson went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Donaldson showed no signs of rust in his return to the lineup following a three-game absence due to calf soreness. The veteran infielder poked an RBI single to right field in the third inning and added another single in the fifth frame before driving in two more runs in the seventh inning with his ninth double of the season. Friday's three-hit effort -- his second of the season -- raised Donaldson's average to .275, the highest it's been all year.