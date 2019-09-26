Donaldson went 3-for-6 with three doubles, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

The 33-year-old's trio of doubles marked a career-high as he drove in four runs to help lift the National League East champion Braves to victory. Donaldson now has 33 doubles, 37 home runs and 96 runs scored on the season while batting .258/.378/.523.