Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Royals.

Donaldson got the Braves on the board in the first frame, doubling home Dansby Swanson. He followed that up with an RBI single in the ninth inning, pulling the Braves to within one. Donaldson has been very productive at the plate of late, as he now has 15 RBI across his last 11 contests, powered by five home runs. Overall, he's hitting .259/.377/.523 across 411 plate appearances for the campaign.