Donaldson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Donaldson will sit out the series finale in what's likely a pre-planned maintenance day. After managing only four hits in 27 at-bats through his first eight games with the Braves, Donaldson has slashed .288/.403/.567 in his subsequent 29 contests to reward those that invested in him on draft day.

