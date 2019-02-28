Donaldson is no longer scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Donaldson reportedly feels great, but the Braves want him to work more on form running -- which is designed to improve his mechanics in an effort to reduce the stress on his calves -- before appearing in any spring games. The veteran is now hoping to make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday against the Marlins.