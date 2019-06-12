Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-5 rain-shortened victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Playing while appealing his suspension, Donaldson went deep in his first at-bat in the second inning. It set up the Braves for four solo homers in the frame. Donaldson is only batting .237, but he does have 26 extra-base hits, including nine homers, 26 RBI and 36 runs in 219 at-bats this season.