Braves' Josh Donaldson: Homers in second straight game
Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two walks in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mets.
The 33-year-old slugger took Mets starter Jacob DeGrom deep in the fifth inning. Donaldson started the year 4-for-27 but is 10-for-26 on his current seven-game hitting streak. He's homered in two straight and has seven extra-base hits during that span.
