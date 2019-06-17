Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Sunday's rout of the Phillies.

He's now homered in three straight games and four of the last six. Donaldson has boosted his slash line to .252/.360/.471 with the hot streak, and if the 33-year-old can stay healthy he could be headed for a big summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories