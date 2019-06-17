Braves' Josh Donaldson: Homers in third straight
Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Sunday's rout of the Phillies.
He's now homered in three straight games and four of the last six. Donaldson has boosted his slash line to .252/.360/.471 with the hot streak, and if the 33-year-old can stay healthy he could be headed for a big summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez, plus winners...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...