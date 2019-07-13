Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Padres.

Donaldson got the scoring started with a three-run home run in the first inning off Dinelson Lamet. The 33-year-old then swatted a two-out solo shot off Matt Strahm in the eighth to extend Atlanta's lead to 5-1. It was just the second time this season that Donaldson recorded a multi-homer night. Overall, he's hitting .253/.362/.513 with 20 home runs, 51 runs scored and 49 RBI.