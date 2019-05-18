Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Brewers.

The veteran third baseman went deep as part of a nine-run sixth inning by Atlanta. Donaldson is slashing .259/.377/.483 through 42 games with seven homers and 21 RBI, and while Austin Riley could be a threat to his playing time down the road if the youngster gets squeezed out of left field, Donaldson figures to remain a regular part of the lineup as long as he's healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories