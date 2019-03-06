Donaldson went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double during a simulated game Wednesday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Donaldson's stellar showing at the dish indicates that he's ready to make his Grapefruit League debut, which is set to come Friday versus the Phillies. The veteran's delayed entry into spring games has been designed merely with maintenance in mind, as the 33-year-old reported to camp at full health after an injury-plagued 2018 campaign.

