Braves' Josh Donaldson: Making spring debut Friday
Donaldson is starting at third base and batting second for Friday's spring game against the Phillies.
The Braves have pushed back Donaldson's spring debut numerous times for maintenance reasons, but he'll finally appear in a Grapefruit League game Friday. The 33-year-old was limited to 52 games between the Blue Jays and Indians last season but starts things off with the Braves in full health.
More News
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Looks good during sim game•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Debut pushed to Friday•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Aiming for debut Wednesday•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Nearing spring debut•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Still awaiting debut•
-
Braves' Josh Donaldson: Grapefruit League debut delayed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...