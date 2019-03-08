Donaldson is starting at third base and batting second for Friday's spring game against the Phillies.

The Braves have pushed back Donaldson's spring debut numerous times for maintenance reasons, but he'll finally appear in a Grapefruit League game Friday. The 33-year-old was limited to 52 games between the Blue Jays and Indians last season but starts things off with the Braves in full health.

