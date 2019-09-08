Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

The 33-year-old is on another tear, going deep in consecutive games and four times in his last seven contests while slashing .364/.517/.955 and racking up nine RBI. Donaldson now has 36 homers on the year, leaving him with 19 games left on the schedule to slug five more and tie his career high of 41, set during his MVP campaign of 2015.