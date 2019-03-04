General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Donaldson is scheduled to partake in a simulated game Tuesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Anthopoulos added that Donaldson is "ready to go" and "should get into a game right after" Tuesday's simulated game, assuming everything goes off without a hitch. The Braves are slow playing the veteran third baseman this spring after injuries derailed his 2018 campaign, though he should have no problem getting enough at-bats in before the start of the season, assuming he's able to make his Grapefruit League debut in the near future.