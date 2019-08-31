Braves' Josh Donaldson: Patience on display in win
Donaldson went 0-for-1 with four walks and two runs scored in Friday's 10-7 win over the White Sox.
Chicago pitchers issued only six free passes on the night, but Donaldson is used to drawing more than his fair share -- he's slashing .269/.419/.548 with seven homers, 10 RBI and a 24:25 BB:K this month. While his overall numbers are still short of his MVP peak, the 33-year-old does have a .903 OPS on the season, the fourth time in the last five years it's been above .900.
