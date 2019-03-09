Donaldson played three innings in his debut Friday, popping up in his first at-bat before taking a walk in the third inning and then leaving for a pinch-runner, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He was pretty eager in his first at-bat, swinging at the first two pitches he saw. "Today, I wanted to be aggressive," Donaldson said. "I hadn't seen live pitching in about a week. So, I wanted to see where my timing was. It wasn't quite where I wanted it to be. But I was able to see some pitches and lay off some pretty tough pitches."

Donaldson won't play over the rest of the weekend, limiting his activity to workouts on the side, before returning to game action on Monday.