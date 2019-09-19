Play

Donaldson is not in Thursday's lineup against the Phillies.

He is hitting .245/.379/.491 with four home runs and a 15:12 K:BB in 53 at-bats this month. Donaldson has been a steady presence this season, as he has not started a game on the bench since May and has played in 149 games thus far. Austin Riley will start at third base and hit sixth.

More News
Our Latest Stories