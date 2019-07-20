Donaldson went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Donaldson came up clutch in the ninth inning for his first walkoff hit since 2015, as he drove in Ronald Acuna on a bases-loaded single to cap the Braves' come-from-behind triumph. The veteran has been on fire to begin the second half, slashing .320/.500/.800 with four home runs, 11 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base in eight contests.