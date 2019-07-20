Braves' Josh Donaldson: Reaches base three times
Donaldson went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.
Donaldson came up clutch in the ninth inning for his first walkoff hit since 2015, as he drove in Ronald Acuna on a bases-loaded single to cap the Braves' come-from-behind triumph. The veteran has been on fire to begin the second half, slashing .320/.500/.800 with four home runs, 11 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base in eight contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...