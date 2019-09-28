Play

Donaldson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Donaldson kicked off the scoring in this one with an RBI single to right field, but Atlanta would fall 4-2. The 33-year-old is slashing .260/.380/.524 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI over 155 games in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories