Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Mets.

Donaldson took Jacob deGrom deep in the ninth inning to record his 13th homer of the season. After hitting seven home runs through the end of May, Donaldson already has six long balls in June, with five coming in his last eight games. All of that damage has come at home, where Donaldson has seen a big boost in his performance all season. Overall, he's hitting .259/.363/.482 across 292 plate appearances for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories