Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The veteran third baseman has three long balls in his last five games, but Sunday's double was his only other hit during that stretch. Donaldson heads into the All-Star break slashing .250/.361/.494 with 18 homers and 45 RBI in 87 games.