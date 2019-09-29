Donaldson was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves haven't announced a reason behind Donaldson's removal, but his absence is presumably for maintenance purposes more than anything else with the postseason just days away. Assuming Atlanta doesn't summon Donaldson from the bench, he'll conclude his first season in the National League with a .259/.379/.521 slash line, 37 home runs, 96 runs, 94 RBI and four steals across 659 plate appearances.