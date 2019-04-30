Donaldson was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres with right calf tightness, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Donaldson's left calf was the one that kept him out of action for much of 2018, so this news isn't quite as worrisome as it may initially seem. The Braves are calling his removal precautionary and are considering him day-to-day. Johan Camargo is in line for a starting role until Donaldson returns.