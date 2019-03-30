Donaldson will start at third base and hit second Saturday against the Phillies.

Donaldson looks to have secured a regular spot as the No. 2 hitter against right-handed pitching, as he previously slotted into the two hole in Thursday's season opener. Coming off an injury plagued campaign, the 33-year-old may be headed for more rest days compared to previous seasons, but Donaldson is well situated to score plenty of runs and produce useful power numbers.

