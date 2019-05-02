Manager Brian Snitker said Donaldson (calf) should be good to go for the Braves' weekend series against the Marlins, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It sounds like Donaldson is on track to rejoin the starting lineup against the Marlins over the weekend after missing a trio of games due to a sore right calf. The veteran third baseman is slashing .258/.395/.495 with five homers through 28 games this season.