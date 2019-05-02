Donaldson (calf) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Donaldson's sore right calf will keep him on the bench for a third straight day. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Donaldson will at least be available as a pinch hitter, offering optimism that he'll be able to avoid the injured list and rejoin the lineup at some point this weekend in Miami. Johan Camargo will man third base in his absence in the series finale with San Diego.