Donaldson was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets due to a bruised left hip, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The issue stems from Donaldson getting hit by a Steven Matz pitch during Saturday's 3-0 loss. Donaldson doesn't look to be at any real risk of missing any games during the Braves' upcoming NLDS series that begins Thursday, so his removal from the lineup for the regular-season finale was probably precautionary more than anything. Adeiny Hechavarria will replace him at third base and bat fifth.