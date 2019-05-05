Donaldson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The Braves withheld Donaldson from the starting nine for three straight games due to a calf injury before he returned to action at third base for the first two contests of the weekend. Donaldson went 3-for-11 with a double and three RBI between the two games and isn't believed to have suffered any setbacks with the calf, so he may just be getting some maintenance for the day game after the night game. Johan Camargo will fill in for Donaldson at the hot corner.