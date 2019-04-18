Braves' Josh Donaldson: Sitting out Thursday
Donaldson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The Braves and Diamondbacks are facing a quick turnaround from Arizona's 4-3 win in 10 innings Wednesday night, so manager Brian Snitker will give Donaldson a breather in the series finale. It's just the second day off all season for Donaldson, who has caught fire at the plate after a slow start to his tenure with Atlanta. He's recorded a hit in all but one of his last nine starts, posting a 1.070 OPS over that span.
