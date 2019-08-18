Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

The 33-year-old is putting together a huge August, slashing .352/.493/.648 with four homers and eight RBI though 16 games. Donaldson is now one home run shy of his fourth career 30-HR campaign, and three extra-base hits short of slugging 60 for the fifth time.