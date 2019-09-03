Braves' Josh Donaldson: Slugs 34th homer
Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, walk and three runs in a 6-3 victory against the Blue Jays on Monday.
He's not the same contact hitter he was, but Donaldson's power has returned this year. He already has 34 homers, which is more than what he had in either of the last two years. Donaldson has hit at least eight home runs in each of the last three months, and if he does that again in September, he'll at least tie his career high in the category. Donaldson is batting .260 with 34 home runs, 79 RBI, 85 runs and three steals in 481 at-bats this season.
