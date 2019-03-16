Braves' Josh Donaldson: Slugs first spring homer
Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
He took Wei-Yin Chen deep in the third inning for his first home run of the spring. Donaldson has been brought along slowly in camp on the heels of a rough season that was ruined by injuries, but if the 33-year-old stays reasonably healthy, he could still make an impact -- he hit .270 with 33 home runs in 113 games as recently as 2017.
