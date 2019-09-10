Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during a 7-2 victory against the Phillies on Monday.

The 33-year-old now has 37 homers this season, giving him his most since 2016. He's also just four away from tying his career high from 2015. Donaldson has five homers in his last nine games and four already this month. He is batting .262 with 88 RBI, 90 runs and four steals as well in 496 at-bats.