Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

His solo shot off Greg Holland in the ninth inning gave Atlanta a brief 2-1 lead, but the bullpen then coughed up runs in the ninth and 10th to squander it. Donaldson is now slashing .258/.378/.492 through 35 games with six homers and 18 RBI, and while his MVP days are behind him, he's still proving to be a strong contributor when he's healthy.