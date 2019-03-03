Donaldson is not listed in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Donaldson was originally set to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday but had it pushed back to Sunday, only to see the debut pushed back yet again. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the team is apparently likely to wait until Wednesday to start Donaldson, seemingly out of caution as there's been no indication of any injury issues.