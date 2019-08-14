Donaldson went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

The veteran slugger is enjoying a strong start to August, slashing .317/.462/.463 through 12 games with an 11:10 BB:K. On the season, Donaldson is hitting .261 with 26 homers and 69 RBI in an impressive bounceback campaign.

